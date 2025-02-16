Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 167,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 168,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$46.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

