Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $151.76 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average of $173.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

