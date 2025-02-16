Promising Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 13th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to stocks of companies with a market capitalization generally above $10 billion. These companies are usually well-established, have a track record of stable earnings, and are typically considered less risky than smaller companies. Large cap stocks are often part of major stock indices and are generally seen as more stable investments compared to mid-cap or small-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $17.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $353.96. 71,872,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,225,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.44. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $135.44. 151,850,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,762,188. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $535.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,369,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,993,354. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.08.

