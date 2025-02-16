ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45. 21 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12.
About ProShares Smart Materials ETF
The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
