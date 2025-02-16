ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after buying an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,906,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 116,470 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

