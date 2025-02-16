PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,659 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LW opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

