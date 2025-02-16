PUREfi Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

