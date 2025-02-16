Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PIM opened at $3.33 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

