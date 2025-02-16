Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 61,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $323,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $8,047,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 416,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

