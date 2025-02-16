Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,769,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $283.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

