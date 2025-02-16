Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $285.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.42. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.58 and a one year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $3,819,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

