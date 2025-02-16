Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.00. 5,064,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,894,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.