Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 340 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $366.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $480.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

