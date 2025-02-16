Quantum Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 438,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 435,716 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

DIS stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

