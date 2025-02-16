Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.34. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 51,000 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Questor Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

About Questor Technology

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.



Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

