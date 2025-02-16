Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REEMF stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.