Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rare Element Resources Stock Performance
Shares of REEMF stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
