Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Short Interest Update

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Reservoir Media Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Reservoir Media stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.86. 2,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reservoir Media stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

