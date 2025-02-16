Reviewing Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK) & Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Goal Acquisitions and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goal Acquisitions N/A N/A -66.50% Blue Owl Capital Co. III 45.35% 11.52% 5.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Goal Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Goal Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goal Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Goal Acquisitions and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Goal Acquisitions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goal Acquisitions and Blue Owl Capital Co. III”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goal Acquisitions N/A N/A -$1.14 million N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $244.17 million 7.14 $271.96 million $1.76 8.03

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Goal Acquisitions.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Goal Acquisitions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

