Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $249,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 553.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV opened at $72.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.