Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 41.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,934,000 after buying an additional 1,594,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 49.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 676,954 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 434,065 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $22,663,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 132.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 296,893 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

