Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVS opened at $105.43 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $215.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.