Roxbury Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,811 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $409.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

