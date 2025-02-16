Roxbury Financial LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.79.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $189.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.89. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

