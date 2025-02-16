Roxbury Financial LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Datadog by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Datadog by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Datadog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.02. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 247.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $4,531,757.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,709,780.10. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,642,580.25. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 627,586 shares of company stock valued at $92,540,479. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

