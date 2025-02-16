Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Decreased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,833,000 after purchasing an additional 124,348 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 150.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.84 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

