Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYUF remained flat at $75.58 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $89.19.

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

