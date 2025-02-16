Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.0 days.
Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ROYUF remained flat at $75.58 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $89.19.
About Royal Unibrew A/S
