Ryan Macnamee Sells 20,000 Shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Macnamee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.70 ($7.45), for a total value of A$234,000.00 ($149,044.59).

Ryan Macnamee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Ryan Macnamee sold 19,855 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.30 ($7.20), for a total value of A$224,361.50 ($142,905.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.29. The company has a market cap of $593.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

