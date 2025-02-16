Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$1.05. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares trading hands.
Rye Patch Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.06.
About Rye Patch Gold
Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.
