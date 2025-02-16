Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 100 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.12.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $262.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.10 and a 52-week high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,021 shares in the company, valued at $47,491,190.28. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. The trade was a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,109 shares of company stock worth $92,652,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

