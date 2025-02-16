Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 12,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,082,000 after buying an additional 12,938,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 20.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,851 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $52,607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,103,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,696,000 after purchasing an additional 915,925 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,322,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $41.75 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Griffin Securities cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,442,229. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

