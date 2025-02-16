Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,153 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after buying an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after buying an additional 2,234,519 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,939,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after buying an additional 1,282,163 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after buying an additional 1,027,320 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

