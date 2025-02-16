Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

