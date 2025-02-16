Seascape Capital Management Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 121.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NWG

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.