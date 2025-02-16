Seascape Capital Management Has $599,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,085 shares of company stock worth $2,345,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.