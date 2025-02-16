Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.40. Servotronics shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 4,261 shares trading hands.

Servotronics Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Servotronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.72% of Servotronics worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

