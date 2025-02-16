Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 51 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $444.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $430.95 and a 200 day moving average of $453.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

