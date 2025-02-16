Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after buying an additional 813,666 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Equinix by 89,348.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,111,000 after acquiring an additional 398,494 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 202.3% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after purchasing an additional 344,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Equinix by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 464,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 153,215 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $994.82.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $933.60 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $934.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $896.05.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total transaction of $213,608.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,633. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total transaction of $2,896,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,085,186.32. This trade represents a 12.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $15,530,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

