Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,390. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,880. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. William Blair raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $106.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

