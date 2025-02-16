Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average is $155.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

