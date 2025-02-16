Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 655,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 119,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

