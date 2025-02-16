Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $14.93 on Friday. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

