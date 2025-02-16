Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shoprite Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $14.93 on Friday. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Get Shoprite alerts:

About Shoprite

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.