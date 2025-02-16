Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Drops By 15.8%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,221,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 8,580,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,010,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

88 Energy Stock Up 10.0 %

EEENF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 8,862,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,122,684. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

