Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Drops By 15.8%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,221,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 8,580,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,010,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
88 Energy Stock Up 10.0 %
EEENF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 8,862,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,122,684. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About 88 Energy
