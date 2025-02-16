Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Increases By 30.0%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 341,500 shares. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 364,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,334. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

