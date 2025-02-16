Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Grows By 33.3%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of BOZTY remained flat at $12.56 during trading hours on Friday. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274. Boozt AB has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.
About Boozt AB (publ)
