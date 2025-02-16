Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Grows By 33.3%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BOZTY remained flat at $12.56 during trading hours on Friday. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274. Boozt AB has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

About Boozt AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.