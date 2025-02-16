Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Declines By 21.8%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTAFF traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $43.58.
About British American Tobacco
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.