Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Declines By 21.8%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTAFF traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

