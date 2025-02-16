Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rises By 32.4%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
NYSE CLDT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 172,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.73%.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
