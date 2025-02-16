Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rises By 32.4%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chatham Lodging Trust

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 337,842 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,738,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 172,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.73%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.