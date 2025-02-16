Short Interest in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Decreases By 39.7%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,900 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 881,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Cosmos Health stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 5.56. Cosmos Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 51,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,255,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,367.98. This represents a 1.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Georgios Terzis purchased 85,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $49,751.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 727,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,812.54. This represents a 13.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 688,750 shares of company stock valued at $437,803. Corporate insiders own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Free Report ) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Cosmos Health worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

