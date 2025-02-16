Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Expands By 20.0%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Crimson Wine Group Price Performance
Shares of Crimson Wine Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 84,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crimson Wine Group
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.