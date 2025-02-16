Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Expands By 20.0%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Crimson Wine Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 84,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

