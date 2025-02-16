Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Drops By 13.8%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 784,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.9 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 25,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

