Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Grows By 9.2%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in FingerMotion by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FingerMotion by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of FingerMotion by 102.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FingerMotion stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. FingerMotion has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.96.

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.57%.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

